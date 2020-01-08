BOYS BASKETBALL: Williams Scores 31 In Season Debut, As North Star Holds Off Southeast
Donovan Williams (Courtesy of 10/11 Sports)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–After being sidelined nine months following a knee injury, it seemed as if Lincoln North Star’s Donovan Williams simply picked up from where he left off.
The 6-5 senior guard and Division I prospect scored a game-high 31 points to help the Navigators beat Lincoln Southeast 74-60 at the Prasch Activities Center Tuesday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
Williams, who decommitted from Nebraska last month, hit two three-pointers to pull North Star to within three of Southeast 18-15 at the end of the first quarter. He had 19 first half points, where the Gators and Knights were tied at 32 heading into halftime.
North Star (7-3) took control in the third quarter and led 48-42. Williams and 6-3 junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim helped the Gators take full control in the final quarter, combining for 20 of North Star’s 26 points in the frame. Abdelkarim finished with 25 points in the win. Jared Lopez scored 11 points and had a team-high nine rebounds for the Gators.
Southeast, who dropped to 6-4, got a team-high 20 points from 6-4 junior guard Ajantae Hogan and 13 points from junior guard McGinness Schneider.