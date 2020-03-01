BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Gretna Upsets North Star In A-3 Semifinal
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 29)–Gretna’s boys basketball team has pulled off some key wins and battled with the top teams in Omaha’s Metro Conference all season. Yet, the Dragons faced a Lincoln North Star team that was averaging 70 points a game entering Saturday’s A-3 district semifinal at The Swamp.
Gretna utilized their own brand of basketball and went zone defense to slow down the Navigators and limit top scorer and Division I prospect Donovan Williams to just nine points in a 46-42 victory, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The Dragons, now 11-12, will play top-seed Omaha Central for the district title Monday night. North Star’s season is over, finishing at 16-8.
Gretna managed to go to a 2-3 zone and later went a diamond and one, preventing Williams from getting open looks. He had two points at halftime, with North Star trailing 21-18.
But the Gators found some rhythm in the third quarter, as Josh Brown hit a pair of three-pointers that helped North Star take a 36-34 lead.
Ely Doble, who scored a game-high 29 points for Gretna, would cut to the basket on two opportunities in the fourth quarter that gave the Dragons a 40-38 lead. North Star got as close as one, but Gretna hit some free throws down the stretch and the Gators couldn’t get a good look at a shot before time ran out.
Luke Juracek led North Star with 10 points.