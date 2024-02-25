BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Moore Hits 1,000 Career Points as Lincoln Southeast Hammers Papillion-LaVista

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–While Lincoln Southeast was looking to advance in Saturday’s District A-5 boys basketball tournament, the Knights managed to have a milestone achieved at the same time.

Southeast (18-7) advances to Monday’s A-5 championship, after defeating Papillion-LaVista 77-48 at the Prasch Center. The Knights will play in Monday’s 7pm title game at Creighton Prep, after the Junior Jays got a 65-31 win over Fremont.

Taye Moore, Southeast’s 6-0 senior guard, hit the 1,000 career-point mark with 7:05 left in the game on a three-pointer to put Southeast ahead 71-33. He finished with a game-high 22 points and came out of the game to a standing ovation. Southeast jumped out to a 12-0 run in from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter for a 18-6 lead. Deng Giet, Southeast’s 6-4 senior forward, scored 12 of his 20-points in the first half, including eight during the run.

The Knights jumped out to a 44-18 halftime lead and continued to dominate on both ends of the court against the bigger Monarchs, who ended their season at 12-12. Mikey Ngoyi and senior reserve center Kendall Hinton each finished with 14 points to help Southeast.

Eric Ingwerson led Papillion-LaVista with 14 points.