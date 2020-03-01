      Weather Alert

Boys District Basketball Scores From Saturday

Feb 29, 2020 @ 11:35pm

District Basketball

Boys

A1 Semifinal

Bellevue West 75, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southeast 64, North Platte 42

A2 Semifinal

Millard North 69, Lincoln Southwest 50

Kearney 62, Columbus 23

A3 Semifinal

Omaha Central 70, Elkhorn South 57

Gretna 46, Lincoln North Star 42

A4 Semifinal

Omaha Westside 72, Omaha North 66

Papillion-LaVista 55, Millard South 43

A5 Semifinal

Lincoln Northeast 54, Papillion-LaVista South 52

Elkhorn 40, Millard West 39

A6 Semifinal

Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln East 55

Grand Island 76, Bellevue East 71, OT

A7 Semifinal

Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Burke 41

Omaha South 81, Omaha Benson 76, 3OT

 

B1 Championship

Omaha Skutt 72, Aurora 58

B2 Championship

Hastings 38, Crete 26

B3 Championship

Scottsbluff 63, Waverly 61, OT

B4 Championship

Wahoo 70, Platteview 55

B5 Championship

Alliance 66, Lexington 56

B6 Championship

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 72, Grand Island Northwest 49

B7 Championship

Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62

C1-3 Championship

Lincoln Christian 57, Fort Calhoun 45