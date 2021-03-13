BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Beatrice Finds A Way To Beat Waverly’s Zone Defense In Class B Semifinal
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 12)–Patience and great ball movement helped the No. 6 seed Beatrice boys basketball team back into the Class B state championship game in seven years.
The Orangemen also wore down No. 7 seed Waverly’s zone defense to earn a 41-29 victory over the Vikings in Friday’s semifinal game of the Class B boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice (18-6) will play Elkhorn in Saturday’s 2pm Class B title game. Waverly ends the season at 16-7.
The Orangemen trailed 6-4 after the first quarter, but marched on a 14-3 run, off three-pointers from Devin Smith and Kaden Glynn to take a 16-9 halftime lead. Waverly bounced back in the third quarter and took a 24-22 lead, off of a couple of three-pointers from sophomore guard AJ Heffelfinger.
Beatrice bounced back in the fourth quarter, by limiting Waverly to just five points in the final frame. Glynn sank eight free-throws, as part of his team-high 13-point performance. Smith added 10 points in the victory.
Waverly senior guard Andrew Heffelfinger had a game-high 14 points in the loss.