BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Bellevue West Holds Off Lincoln Pius X In Quarterfinal

LINCOLN–(KFOR)–Class A No. 2 ranked and second-seeded Bellevue West jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and managed to hold off Lincoln Pius X 60-46 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, in a game heard on KFOR.
The Thunderbirds (24-2) will play No. 6 seed Creighton Prep in Thursday’s 7:45pm Class A semifinal, after the Junior Jays defeated No. 3 seed and top-ranked Omaha Westside 53-48.
Bellevue West junior guard Josiah Dotzler scored 18 points, while Jacob Arop and William Kyle combined to score 22 points in the game. Defensively, the Thunderbirds proved to be too much in the first half for the Thunderbolts. Pius X trailed at halftime 36-17.
In the second half, the Thunderbolts did rally back behind Jack Hastreiter, who scored a team-high 13 points, while Brady Christiansen added nine and senior guard Jared Bohrer added seven in the losing effort.
Pius X finishes the season at 18-8.