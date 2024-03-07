BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Duitsman’s 27 Sparks Lutheran to First Tourney Win Against Cedar Catholic

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–Jacob Duitsman scored a game-high 27 points to help the Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team get their first win in program history at the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, with a 67-50 victory over Cedar Catholic Wednesday afternoon in the Class C2 quarterfinal at the Devaney Sports Center.

No. 6 seed Lutheran (18-8) will now play Norfolk Catholic in Friday’s 3:15pm semifinal at the Devaney Center and a game that will be carried on KFOR. The No. 7 seed Knights rolled past No. 2 seed Ponca 62-23 in the other quarterfinal game.

Among Duitsman’s 27 points was a base line drive and dunk with 6:24 to play in the game for a 53-40 Warrior lead. Earlier in the game was much different, as Lutheran found themselves in a track meet with Cedar Catholic, trading baskets and lead changes. The Warriors took a 16-14 lead after the first quarter, when Nathan Holle scored off a putback following a missed three-pointer from Grant Stowell.

Lutheran sprinted out on a 12-3 run in the second quarter with Duitsman scoring off another missed three-point attempt from Stowell to take a 35-28 halftime lead.

Lutheran stretched their lead to 15 in the third quarter off a 10-2 run, but Cedar Catholic cut the deficit down to as much as 10, at 50-40 with seven minutes left in the game before Duitsman’s dunk.

The Trojans were led by Alex Kuehn’s 16 points. Ryan Hager added 16 points in the win for Lutheran.

Click the link below for the podcast of Wednesday’s game.

Boys State Basketball-Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Cedar Catholic 3-6-24