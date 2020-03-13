BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Lincoln Christian Advances To C1 Semifinal With Win Over Wayne
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 12)–Lincoln Christian jumped out to a 9-0 start on Thursday afternoon and held on for a 44-38 win over Wayne in the quarterfinals of the Class C1 boys state basketball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The Crusaders will play defending C1 champ Auburn in the 10:45am semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which you can hear on ESPN Lincoln with Dick Janda on the call.
Christian (22-4) took a 23-12 halftime lead, after Gavin McGerr drove to the basket and scored right before the buzzer.
Wayne (21-7), meanwhile, got three-straight three-pointers to start the second half, two of which came from senior guard Joshua Lutt. The Blue Devils got as close as two points, but the Crusaders jumped back up by double-digits in the fourth quarter.
Justin Bubak led Christian with 16 points, while McGerr added 12 points.