BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Norris Unable To Overcome Elkhorn’s Fast Start
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 12)–In their previous two meetings this season, the Elkhorn boys basketball team fell to Norris by double-digit margins. But the Antlers found redemption at the right time on Friday afternoon.
Elkhorn used a 1-3-1 zone to hold the Titans to just one field goal and four points in the first half , en route to a 49-33 victory in the semifinals of the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Antlers (18-7), a No. 5 seed, will play No. 6 seed Beatrice for the Class B championship Saturday at 2pm.
Elkhorn got a spark early in building a 10-2 first quarter lead, including a Drew Christo dunk. Norris avoided being shutout by getting two free throws from 6-6 senior Trey Deveaux.
But the Antlers continued to force turnovers and limit looks at the basket for the Titans. Deveaux finally gave Norris its first field goal of the game with 3:45 left in the second quarter. Gannon Gragert hit a three-pointer in the final seconds to give Elkhorn a 22-4 halftime lead.
Norris (19-3) continued to struggle from the field in the third quarter and while most of the scoring came from free-throws from Deveaux, he got their second field goal of the game. But Elkhorn’s 6-4 senior forward Dane Petersen scored eight of his 14 points in the period, including a two-handed slam dunk, that gave Elkhorn a 34-13 lead.
Deveaux was the only double-digit scorer for Norris with 13 points. Christo led Elkhorn with 15 points.