      Weather Alert

BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Parkview Christian Edges Hyannis For Rematch With Sacred Heart

Mar 8, 2022 @ 11:45pm
Parkview Christian's Maurice Reide (5) drives to the basket to score, around Hyannis' Monte Bailey and Liam Kostman (far right). Parkview's Brayden Ulrich (22) moves in to help. (Photo Courtesy of Jeff Motz)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–No. 6 seed Parkview Christian had four players in double-figures, led by Maurice Reide’s 15 points, to earn a 64-54 boys basketball victory over Hyannis in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal of the D2 bracket of the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament at Lincoln Southwest.

The Patriots (19-6) now have a rematch of last year’s Class D2 title game with Falls City Sacred Heart in Thursday’s 7:45pm semifinal at the Devaney Center, which you can hear on KFOR.  Sacred Heart has won the D2 state title the past two seasons.

Reide connected on four three-pointers in the game, two of which helped Parkview Christian to an 18-12 first quarter lead.  The Patriots pulled away to a 32-29 halftime lead.

Hyannis (23-4) started to surge in the third quarter, where 6-7 senior Liam Kostman scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the frame.  But shots made by the Longhorns would not be enough, as the Patriots would find ways to score and force turnovers to build back a ten-point lead, 51-41, heading to fourth quarter.

Michael Ault scored 14 points for Parkview Christian and 6-0 junior guard Viktar Kachalouski added 12 points for the Patriots.

Rylee Anderson added 10 points for Hyannis.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On