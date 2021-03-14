BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Sacred Heart Claims 11th State Title, Defeating Parkview Christian In D2
Members of the Parkview Christian boys basketball team reacting to the loss in the Class D2 Boys State Basketball championship game, as the Patriots fell to Falls City Sacred Heart 64-47 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–Class D2 top-ranked Parkview Christian had a two-point lead at halftime get quickly erased by state tournament and championship regular Falls City Sacred Heart on Saturday evening.
The Patriots could not recover and the No. 7 seeded Irish used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to take complete control and repeat as Class D2 boys basketball state champion, with a 64-47 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a game heard on KFOR.
Falls City Sacred Heart (20-7) claimed their 11th state title, their second consecutive and third in four year, under longtime head coach Doug Goltz. The Irish went 11-1 to finish out the season and were not highly-favored to repeat as D2 state champion.
Trailing 29-27 at the start of the third quarter, Sacred Heart utilized their 2-3 zone defense that prompted Parkview Christian to commit turnovers. That resulted in the Irish getting help from 6-3 senior Jack Fiegener. who would score nine of his game-high 22 points in the period, while Jacob Froeschl scored six of his 14 points during the run. Sacred Heart led 47-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
By this point, the Patriots (27-2) were hoping to drum up a run in the final period to get back into reach. But turnovers and unable to develop any sort of shooting rhythm from outside (5-of-25 for 20% from three-point range), Parkview Christian couldn’t recover. The Patriots shot 40% overall from the field and were at 36% from the free-throw line on 4 of 11 attempts.
Sacred Heart’s other double-digit scorer was Jakob Jordan, who finished with 13 points.
Parkview Christian was led by junior guard Jaheim Curry’s 17 points, while other junior guard Michael Ault added 13 points.