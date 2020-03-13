BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Skutt Holds Off Norris To Move On In “B”

LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 12)–In what was an unusual setting before immediate family only and no other fans or the general public allowed, Class B No. 1 and undefeated Omaha Skutt managed to hold of a threat from Norris on Thursday morning.
The SkyHawks hit free throws down the stretch and held on for a 66-58 win over the Titans in the quarterfinals of the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena, heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Skutt (24-0) moves on to play Elkhorn Mt. Michael in the 2pm Friday semifinal, after the Knights routed Wahoo 76-50.
For Skutt and Norris, having immediately family in attendance seemed like playing an opening round of a holiday tournament. General public has been banned from coming to any State Tournament games this weekend, due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, both teams kept things interesting.
Coming out of halftime, the Titans cut their deficit to 28-26 on a CJ Hood three-pointer. Then the SkyHawks responded with a 7-0 spurt before Norris cut the deficit down to 35-31 on a five-point spurt capped by another three-pointer by Hood.
Skutt then marched on a 10-2 run to finish the third quarter for a 45-33 lead. The SkyHawk lead then stretched to 15 before the Titans countered back and got as close as 62-55 with less than a minute left.
Tyson Gordon scored 18 points, while Luke Skar added 16 and Andrew Merfeld and Charlie Fletcher each added 13 points in the win. Trey Deveaux led Norris with 10, while Connor Price added 10 for the Titans, who finished the season 18-6.