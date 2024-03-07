BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Southeast’s Season Ends at the Hands of Westside

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–One of the great seasons in Lincoln Southeast boys basketball history drew to a close on Wednesday night to a team they defeated in December that helped in the Knights’ nine-game win streak mid-season.

Southeast led early and fell behind but rallied back to within two late, before Omaha Westside managed to hold on for a 60-51 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class A quarterfinal of the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament. Westside will play Millard North, who rallied back from a 15-point deficit to advance past Gretna, in Friday’s 7:45pm semifinal.

Southeast (19-8) picked up a 13-8 lead in the first quarter, led by one heading into the second quarter and still had a three-point lead before Westside ended the half on a 12-4 run to take a 28-23 halftime lead.

The Warriors (21-4) extended their lead to 38-26 in the third quarter by going on a 10-4 run and the Knights seemed to have cooled off. Southeast didn’t go away quietly.

A 9-0 run from the Knights, including Mikey Ngoyi’s three-pointer with 4:30 to play in the game, pulled Southeast two within two at 49-47. Westside guard and Nebraska football commit Caleb Benning then scored to extend the Warriors’ lead back to four. Taye Moore hit two free throws for Southeast to climb back to within two, before Westside countered with a three-pointer from Rickey Loftin.

Deng Giet led Southeast with 17 points, while Ngoyi added 16 points and Taye Moore finished with 10 points in the loss.

Click the link below to hear the podcast of Wednesday night’s game.

Boys State Basketball-Class A: Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside 3-6-24