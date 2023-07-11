Breach Reported Union Bank & Trust’s Data System

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star July 11)–If you are a customer of Union Bank and Trust, your personal information may have been picked up in a recent data breach.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the breach at the Lincoln-based bank that happened on May 29 is related to a hack of the MOVEit file transfer software, possibly involving the names, social security numbers and other personal information of customers. It didn’t include account numbers and account information.

Affected customers are being offered free credit and identity theft protection services for one year through Kroll and you must be signed up by September 29. Some other reports say a group of Russian cybercriminals exploited a flaw in the MOVEit software.