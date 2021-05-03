Break In Reported At Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–Two bottles of soda pop were stolen during a Saturday morning break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters near 16th and “N” Streets.
Lincoln Police say there’s no indication this is politically motivated. On Saturday, around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the Republican Party headquarters on a report of a burglary, where the north door of the building was broken.
In reviewing security video, police say it shows a man throw a brick through a window, go inside and steal two 2-liter bottles of root beer.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.