Break In Reported Early Wednesday At Stockwell Pharmacy

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Inventory was being done inside Stockwell Pharmacy off of 27th and Stockwell, following a break-in early Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police were called around 5am about an alarm going off inside the drug store. When officers showed up, Officer Erin Spilker said they found a broken window where entry was gained. Surveillance video was being looked at by investigators to determine a suspect description and if anything was missing.
If you have information about this attempted burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.