Break In Reported Early Wednesday At Stockwell Pharmacy

Oct 6, 2021 @ 11:44am
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Inventory was being done inside Stockwell Pharmacy off of 27th and Stockwell, following a break-in early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police were called around 5am about an alarm going off inside the drug store.  When officers showed up, Officer Erin Spilker said they found a broken window where entry was gained.  Surveillance video was being looked at by investigators to determine a suspect description and if anything was missing.

If you have information about this attempted burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

