BREAKING: AMBER ALERT

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–New information regarding an Amber Alert issued in northeast Nebraska on Monday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol says two young boys were reportedly abducted from their home in Tekamah, which is 90 miles north, northeast of Lincoln. The two children, 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza, may be with 30-year-old Tanner Leicheiter, a white man about 5-7, 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
The Patrol says all three may be in a white 2009 Ford Expedition, with Nebraska license plate number 31-F325.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two young boys, call 911 or Tekamah Police at 402-374-1500.
8:42am
(KFOR NEWS April 20, 2020) The AMBER Alert System has been activated by the Nebraska State Patrol.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.
For more information visit our website at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/
