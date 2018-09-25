BREAKING: Arrest Made In Shooting of Lincoln Woman

Lincoln Police have arrested the boyfriend of a 25-year-old woman, who was shot in the head Sept. 9 at a townhome near 2nd and Fairfield.

On Monday, 27-year-old Rashaun Jones was arrested for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Davonnis Wilkinson suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is expected to survive, but will have significant functional disability, according to police.

It was just before midnight on Sept. 9, when Wilkinson was shot and a probable cause was developed by police, thinking Jones shot her during an argument. All based on interviews and investigation of the crime scene.

Police Officer Angela Sands says they found the gun used in the shooting by a sewer drain next to the home.

Jones was in jail on unrelated charges at the time of the latest arrest.

This is a developing story.