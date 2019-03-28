BREAKING: Body Found In Northwest Lincoln Thursday Morning

LINCOLN—(March 28)—Lincoln Police say a body was found in an area just south of 1st and Alvo Road.

Our media partner 10/11 Now is reporting that police were called to NW 2nd and West Bittersweet Drive around 8am Thursday about a suspicious vehicle. Officers showed up and found an unidentified body.

An autopsy will be done and police say it’s too soon to say if this death is suspicious.

Stay with KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com and our social media pages for more information.

READ OTHER NEWS: LPD Helps Launch Ad Campaign Aimed At Stopping Drug Trafficking.