Two Deaths In Fiery Crash On I-80 In Western Seward County

GOEHNER–(KFOR Oct. 19)–A fiery crash killed two people late Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 in western Seward County between the Beaver Crossing and Goehner interchanges. The State Patrol said the crash involved two semis. NSP said an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound semi, killing both drivers. Westbound I-80 was shut down between Goehner and Utica, and traffic was re-routed on to higway 34 while the accident was investigated and the wreckage removed. The names of those who died were not immediately released.
Click the Nebraska 511 link for the latest alternate routes. Click here: http://511.Nebraska.Gov