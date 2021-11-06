      Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Lazlo’s In The Haymarket

Nov 6, 2021 @ 11:18am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–A fire broke out late Saturday morning inside the kitchen area of Lazlo’s restaurant and brewery at 210 North 7th Street, in Lincoln’s Haymarket District.

Crews from Lincoln Fire and Rescue attempt to open the roof to ventilate smoke from a fire inside Lazlo’s in the Haymarket on Saturday, November 6, 2021. (Rob Kelley for KFOR News)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The call came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue around 10:40am.  KFOR’s Operation Manager Rob Kelley was at the scene to take video and snapshots of the fire, as crews were attacking the roof to knock the fire down.  The fire was declared under control around 11:12am.

Smoke pours out from Lazlo’s in the Haymarket, as LFR crews get ready to attack the fire in the building on Saturday, November. 6, 2021. (Rob Kelley/KFOR News)

KFOR News has learned the Health Department is being sent out, likely to close the restaurant down for now.  No other immediate details were available, as the fire and cause remain under investigation.

