BREAKING: Health Officials Report 12th COVID-19 Case In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 2)—Just hours after two more coronavirus cases were reported in Lincoln, another case has been confirmed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
City officials, including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, will hold a news briefing at 3:30pm Thursday, which you can hear on KFOR FM101.3/1240AM and kfornow.com. There are no immediate details yet regarding the 12th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln.
The two reported on Thursday morning are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.
