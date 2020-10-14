BREAKING: Jury Finds Boswell Guilty In Lincoln Woman’s Death
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now (File Photo)
LEXINGTON–(KOLN Oct. 14)–After just over three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Bailey Boswell guilty on all charges in connection to the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln in November 2017.
KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, on Wednesday afternoon confirming that Boswell has been convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and improper disposal of human remains. Boswell killed Loofe in November of 2017 after the two met on the dating app Tinder. Her co-conspirator, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of the same crimes in July 2019.
Eight Dawson County men and four Dawson County women began deliberating Wednesday morning after more than two weeks of testimony.