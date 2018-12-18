Apartment Fire In Near South Area of Lincoln Tuesday Morning

9:15am

Lincoln Firefighters were called shortly after 6am Tuesday to a fire at an apartment on the southeast corner of 23rd and “A” Streets.

LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist told KFOR News Lincoln Police were actually at that apartment building investigating an unrelated vandalism call, when they saw smoke and flames.

One person in the apartment where the fire originated was able to get out, while officers helped a second person out. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to a Lincoln hospital. A cat in the apartment was rescued.

Crist says LFR crews had the fire under control within a 10-minute time frame. Everyone else in the building was allowed back inside.

Food left on the stove is the source of the fire cause and damage estimates are at $15,000.

6:25am

LFR is at the scene of an apartment fire near 23rd and “A” that was called in shortly after 6am Tuesday.

From what KFOR News has gathered via the emergency scanner, there could be at least 10 people that have been displaced and a cat possibly didn’t make it out. KFOR News is trying to verify that information with LFR, but we’re awaiting to speak with them.

Traffic will be an issue in the 23rd and “A” for now.

