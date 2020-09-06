BREAKING: Lincoln Police Report Missing 15 Year Old
MISSING: 15 year old Breck Jensen
(KFOR NEWS September 6, 2020) Lincoln Police reports a missing 15 year old:
Breck Jensen was last seen around 5am Sunday in the area of 56th-70th/Pine Lake to Yankee Hill.
She is 5’7″ tall, 115 lbs, blonde hair, and green eyes.
She was last wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.
If you see her or have information, please call us at 402-441-6000.
