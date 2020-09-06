      Breaking News
BREAKING: Lincoln Police Report Missing 15 Year Old

Sep 6, 2020 @ 3:10pm
MISSING: 15 year old Breck Jensen

(KFOR NEWS  September 6, 2020)   Lincoln Police reports a missing 15 year old:

Breck Jensen was last seen around 5am Sunday in the area of 56th-70th/Pine Lake to Yankee Hill.

She is 5’7″ tall, 115 lbs, blonde hair, and green eyes.

She was last wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

If you see her or have information, please call us at 402-441-6000.

