BREAKING: LPD Confirms Death At Downtown Construction Site
Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–KFOR News has confirmed with Lincoln Police there was a fatality happened Friday afternoon at the work site for the new Lied Place Residences in downtown Lincoln.
The accident happened at the site next to the Que Place Parking Garage at 11th and “Q” Street around 1:30pm.
No other immediate details were available from the scene, but KFOR News is still following this story. Ground was broken in September on the 20-story Lied Place building, which is set to open sometime by late spring 2021.