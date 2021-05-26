BREAKING: LPD Searching For Missing Lincoln Woman
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–Lincoln Police need your help in finding a missing Lincoln woman, who was last seen May 17 in the 2500 block of Worthington Avenue.
Officer Erin Spilker on Wednesday morning described the woman, 23-year-old Carly Schaf, as standing 5-2, 130 with hazel eyes. She was reported missing on May 19. Police are working to find out if she was with someone else at the time.
Officer Erin Spilker says it’s been determined that Schaf is missing under suspicious circumstances. Officers are also taking additional footage from security systems in the neighborhood to see if they can find out who Schaf was seen with back on May 17.
If you have any information in the whereabouts of Carly Schaf, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-9903.