BREAKING NEWS: 3/23/20 UPDATE…50 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in NE
(KFOR NEWS March 23, 2020) Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in two Nebraska counties by the NE Department of Health and Human Services:
- A woman in her 40s from Dawson County who recently traveled. She is currently self-isolating at home – https://www.trphd.org/ .
- Douglas County also announced an additional travel-related case today.
Both local health departments have initiated contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Public health officials say returning travelers should assume that COVID-19 is present at the locations they have visited and traveled through and follow these recommendations:
- All returning travelers, from any international or domestic location, should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, and self-monitor for symptoms.
- Returning travelers from regions with widespread sustained transmission (e.g., CDC Level 3 countries – https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices#alert – plus U.S. locales such as Seattle, WA; New York City; and Santa Clara County, CA) should immediately self-quarantine.
- If a returning traveler develops fever or respiratory illness, they need to immediately self-isolate and report to a healthcare provider or local health department.
- Individuals unable to observe the 14-day self-quarantine should consult with their local health department about appropriate actions.
- Every health care worker who returns from travel should consult with a trained medical professional at their facility (e.g., infection preventionist or physician) and establish a specific infection control protocol (e.g., home quarantine, self-monitoring, personal protective equipment while at work) that mitigates patient and co-worker exposures
As of Sunday night (3/22, 20), the state case total is 50.
