BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Along Interstate 80 Near Ashland
Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
LINCOLN–(KFOR August 22)–An investigation is underway after a body was found in Cass County Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a state Department of Transportation worker found a dead man’s body in a vehicle under a bridge along Interstate 80 about two miles east of the Ashland and Greenwood exit.
At the time, the worker was mowing when he found the body. He then contacted the State Patrol.
No other details were available.
