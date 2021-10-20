LPD Continues Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 77 In West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–A deadly accident around 7 am Wednesday along southbound Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way remains under investigation.
According to Lincoln Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died. The investigation is still in the early stages, with more information expected to be released Thursday morning. Highway 77 in both directions is back open with normal traffic flow, as of 11am Wednesday.
(KFOR NEWS October 20, 2021) A deadly crash has forced the closure of Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln. Northbound lanes are open at this time (9am CENTRAL), but remains closed southbound.
Lincoln Police report a pedestrian was killed in the southbound lanes of Highway 77, near Rosa Parks Way, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports a second crash occurred a short time later in the northbound lanes of the highway. At least two people were taken by ambulance from the scene. It’s unclear if the fatality was among them.