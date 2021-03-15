BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Southwood Village Apartments Prompts Evacuation
Early morning fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and Highway 2(KOLN)
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) Lincoln firefighters have evacuated Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and Highway 2 because of a fire reported at 5:00 Monday morning. It quickly became a 2-alarm blaze. Officials remain on the scene.
Just after 4 Monday morning, fire was reported inside the Earl May Garden Center at South 48th and Highway 2. Officials are still there.
Sunday night just before Midnight, a 2-alarm garage fire was reported inside garages included in an apartment complex near 56th & Holdrege. No reports of injuries.
