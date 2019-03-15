BREAKING NEWS: Levee Failure Prompts Flash Flood Emergency In The Valley Area

The National Weather Service Friday morning issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Dodge, northeastern Saunders and western Douglas Counties and a flash flood emergency for community of Valley until 10:15 Saturday morning.

According to the Weather Service, law enforcement in Douglas County reported a levee on the Union Dike failed, which will likely cause flash flooding to Valley and surrounding areas. If you are heading in that direction, remember if you come across flood water, especially if it’s fast moving, don’t cross it. Turn around and go back the other way.

In Sarpy County, authorities there have suggested to residents along the Platte and Missouri rivers to leave their homes in anticipation of flood waters coming down the stream.

There are several road closures going over the Platte River, according Saunders County officials.

-The Platte River Bridge on Hwy 92 has one lane of traffic open for eastbound traffic only. The west bound lane is under water – no westbound traffic is allowed. They will allow one lane of eastbound traffic across the bridge as long as possible. If the water rises anymore it will be closed.

-Highway 77 Northbound from 109 including the Platte River Bridge going into Dodge County is closed.

-Highway 79 North of Morse Bluff including the bridge across the Platte River into Dodge County is closed

-Woodcliff near County Roads 10/W is being evacuated – they are concerned a levee may break.