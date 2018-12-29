BREAKING NEWS: Lincoln Police Officers Injured During Disturbance

8:10am

Lincoln Police have released more details regarding an incident early Saturday morning in south Lincoln, where two officers and one other person were hurt.

In a statement to KFOR News, police say officers were called to the 3200 block of South 48th Street shortly before 2:30am on a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife.

During that incident, police say an officer suffered a stab wound to the upper right chest (outside of the ballistic vest), while a second officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Injuries to both officers are not life-threatening.

A 43-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and remains in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation regarding the shooting, with help from LPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit, which is still in the early stages.

Crime Scene Technicians from LSO and LPD are processing the crime scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety.

More information regarding this incident is expected to be released Monday, Dec. 31 at the daily police media briefing.

7:55am

