BREAKING NEWS: SWAT Resolves Gunshots in South Lincoln Neighborhood
Police vehicles surround a home where people have barricaded themselves inside near 9th and G. (Source: KOLN)
(KFOR NEWS June 6, 2020) Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS a SWAT incident ended peacefully with the arrest of 2 men.
Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of G Street. Officers saw a man with a gun ran into a residence.
After hours of negotiating, 4 people came out of the residence and ultimately 2 were arrested for felons in possession of a firearm and firing a gun in the city.
No reports of injuries.