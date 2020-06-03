      Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: SWAT Resolves Gunshots in South Lincoln Neighborhood

Jun 3, 2020 @ 4:43am
Police vehicles surround a home where people have barricaded themselves inside near 9th and G. (Source: KOLN)

(KFOR NEWS  June 6, 2020)  Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS a SWAT incident ended peacefully with the arrest of 2 men.

Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of G Street.  Officers saw a man with a gun ran into a residence.

After hours of negotiating, 4 people came out of the residence and ultimately 2 were arrested for felons in possession of a firearm and firing a gun in the city.

No reports of injuries.