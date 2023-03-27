BREAKING NEWS: Two People Are Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle Monday Afternoon

The scene of what appears to be a deadly hit and run at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Two people are dead after an apparent hit and run Monday afternoon at a south Lincoln apartment complex.

Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille told KFOR News and other reporters at the scene that around 1:20pm officers were dispatched to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway. Investigators found two males on the ground, both of which appeared to have been struck.

“They were not responsive, they have not been transported from the scene,” Stille said. “They were declared deceased.”

Stille said the victims “are roughly 40 years of age” and investigators are working to notify next of kin. They may have been employees of the apartment complex.

Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan leaving the scene and it was located east of the apartment complex. A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody and was being interviewed about the incident.

Stille said that it appears what led to the two men being hit was an accident between the car and a golf cart. The woman apparently drove over both men that were in a grassy area and left the scene.

It’s unclear if the golf cart was occupied or people were standing next to it.

“It did sound like the car had struck the golf cart and there was some type of argument that ensued,” Stille added. The time line between the initial collision and the two men being hit.

More information is set to be released by Lincoln Police in a 4:30pm news conference at the Hall of Justice.

2pm Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Two people have died after they were struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 PM at the 4600 block of Briarpark Drive near The Lodge Apartments, emergency scanner traffic indicated.

No other details are available at this time.