BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in Lancaster, Buffalo and Douglas Countie
(KFOR NEWS March 22, 2020) Ten additional cases of COVID-19 were identified in three Nebraska counties.
All local health departments involved have initiated close contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Public health officials say returning travelers should assume that COVID-19 is present at the locations they have visited and traveled through and follow these recommendations:
- All returning travelers, from any international or domestic location, should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, and self-monitor for symptoms.
- Returning travelers from regions with widespread sustained transmission (e.g., CDC Level 3 countries – https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices#alert – plus U.S. locales such as Seattle, WA; New York City; and Santa Clara County, CA) should immediately self-quarantine.
- If a returning traveler develops fever or respiratory illness, they need to immediately self-isolate and report to a healthcare provider or local health department.
- Individuals unable to observe the 14-day self-quarantine should consult with their local health department about appropriate actions.
- Every health care worker who returns from travel should consult with a trained medical professional at their facility (e.g., infection preventionist or physician) and establish a specific infection control protocol (e.g., home quarantine, self-monitoring, personal protective equipment while at work) that mitigates patient and co-worker exposures
As of Saturday night (3/21/20), the state case total is 48. Both state and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.
