BREAKING: NU QB McCaffrey Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey (7) pitches the football against Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of Big Ten)
LINCOLN–(KOLN Jan. 26)–KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, is reporting that Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Sources through 10/11 confirmed that information late Tuesday morning.
McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, started multiple games for the Huskers in 2020. He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions during the 2020 season. He also ran 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns last year.