Bridgework Begins On I-80 East Of Mahoney Interchange

Mar 30, 2020 @ 10:20am

(KFOR NEWS  March 30,2020)    Weather permitting, work will begin April 6, east and westbound at the Mahoney interchange on I-80, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Hawkins Construction Co., of Omaha, Nebraska has the $4,710,191 contract.  Work includes bridge deck repairs, asphalt overlay, culvert and guardrail repair.  Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions of two-lanes in both directions, reduced speed and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones and to look for alternate routes.

