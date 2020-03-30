Bridgework Begins On I-80 East Of Mahoney Interchange
(KFOR NEWS March 30,2020) Weather permitting, work will begin April 6, east and westbound at the Mahoney interchange on I-80, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Hawkins Construction Co., of Omaha, Nebraska has the $4,710,191 contract. Work includes bridge deck repairs, asphalt overlay, culvert and guardrail repair. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions of two-lanes in both directions, reduced speed and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones and to look for alternate routes.
