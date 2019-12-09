Bronze Flower Vases Stolen From Lincoln Cemetery
(Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Lincoln Police are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing bronze headstone flower vases from gravesites at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Police say on Saturday, a groundskeeper told them 40 of those vases were stolen. Each is worth $50 and the total loss is estimated at $2,000. However, this isn’t the first time Lincoln Memorial has dealt with thieves.
Police say on Oct. 23, 2018, 10 to 12 vases were stolen.
If you have information on these thefts, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.