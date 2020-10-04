Brother of Suspect in LPI Mario Herrera Shooting Charged With Gun Crime
The 17-year-old brother of the teenager suspected of fatally shooting Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is now facing a gun-related charge. Angel Mendoza is the brother of Felipe Vazquez, also 17, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.
Herrera was shot Aug. 26 and died at a hospital on Sept. 7. A local media report said that Mendoza is accused of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm in connection with the shooting of Herrera. Mondoza appeared in court Tuesday and a judge set bond at $100,000.
