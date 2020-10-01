Bryan Covid Testing Station To Move Downtown
Lincoln, NE (October 1, 2020) The Bryan Health Covid 19 testing station, operated for the past six months at Life Point, south of 27th and Pine Lake, will be moving next Tuesday.
“We will move our Covid drive-thru from our Bryan Life Pointe Campus on South 27th Street to the corner of 19th and “O” Street” said Eric Mooss, President of the Bryan Physician Network.
Mooss said the testing site will move because of the approaching winter weather.
“It allows us to do testing indoors, so we’re actually moving into a former Graham Tire location. This new site has five bays for us to be able to do drive thru testing in an enclosed and heated environment through the winter months.”
The new downtown site will operate on the same schedule as the current Life Pointe site, 8:45-11 am Tuesday through Saturday.