Bryan Doctors Learning As They Treat COVID-19 Patients
For now, there are 32 cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, according to the city-county health department. Most of those cases have been confirmed by Bryan Health.
Fortunately, Bryan’s vice president of advancement Bob Ravenscroft says test results are speeding up a bit.
“Through all of these things, it’s been 943 people tested, 28 positives, 770 negatives with 145 pending,” Ravenscroft said.
Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich says they have five coronavirus patients in their hospitals.
“One of those individuals is on a vent. We have 49 of these tests pending from the hospital, 17 of these patients are in the hospital, 32 are at home,” said Woodrich.
Meanwhile there are 435 cases across Nebraska and ten total deaths.