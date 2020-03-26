Bryan Health Gives Update on Operations
Officials from Bryan Health gave an update on their current operations for helping the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan, said that with their newly implemented drive-thru testing, they saw 56 patients. He said that tests for influenza, none were positive for a second day in a row.
“After seeing 100 patients, zero have tested positive for influenza. We will continue to test through Thursday, and then decide if we will continue to administer these tests,” said Woodrich. He said that he believes this is a sign of the community practicing social distancing.
On the respiratory panel, Woodrich said there were 6 positive on Wednesday, giving a total of 10 positives. the rest that did not test positive for the flu or a respiratory virus were sent for COVID-19 testing.
“The COVID-19 testing is approximately 4 days from when we get the results,” Woodrich explained. “The ones we did early this week, we are still a couple days away from getting those back.”
Woodrich also said that Bryan Health is preparing for a surge in healthcare due to the virus and they are working with their partners across the state to identify alternatives such as tele-medicine and transferring infected patients.
