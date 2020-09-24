Bryan Health Hosting Free, Virtual Event About Social Media And Mental Health
Collin Kartchner
(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2020) Bryan Health is hosting a free, virtual event about social media and mental health on Monday, October 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. during Mental Illness Awareness Week.
Collin Kartchner, a youth advocate, social media activist, TedX speaker and dad will share his mission to save kids from social media’s negative effect on their mental and emotional health and the importance of connecting in real life with real people.
“We’re very proud to be able to bring this event to the people of Nebraska in a virtual format this year,” said Dr. Dave Miers, director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center. “Mental health is so important, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. When you include the growing
effect of social media on mental health, this is an event that will impact everyone.”
In 2017, Collin started a popular parody account on Instagram to poke fun at social media and the toxic culture of perfectionism it creates. Instead of taking advantage of his platform to gain a large following and earn sponsor dollars, he used it to help. He would go on to raise hundreds of
thousands of dollars for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and children fighting cancer.
In 2018, Collin began traveling the country to spread his message. Since then, he’s presented to over half a million youth and adults across the nation. Collin has also shared his presentation with audiences at TedX Salt Lake City, Nike and Adidas. His message applies to students of all ages,
adults, parents and educators. In addition to Collin’s presentation, participants will be able to access dozens of mental health resources during the virtual experience. Free online screenings, mental health podcasts, educational videos and information on providers and counselors will all be available. Collin will conclude the event with a live session to address questions submitted by viewers.
Mental Illness Awareness Week is a national campaign designed to educate and raise awareness about mental illness. It takes place annually during the first full week in October.
For more info and to pre-register for the event, visit bryanhealth.org/savethekids.
