Bryan Health Implementing New Measures in Response to COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS March 13, 2020) Bryan Health is taking necessary steps related to COVID-19, a respiratory coronavirus. As a result, the following measures are being implemented:
- Visitor Guidelines to Bryan Medical Center
- Community Collaboration
- COVID-19 Hotline
- Bryan Health ezVisit COVID-19 Online Screening Questionnaire
- Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
Visitor Guidelines to Bryan Medical Center
Family members and/or visitors are being discouraged from coming to both Bryan Medical Center locations with individuals who arrive to be screened and tested for COVID-19. This is for the health and safety of all individuals and also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This action reduces the risk of exposure as the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another.
If family members or visitors do accompany a potential COVID-19 patient to the hospital, they have been restricted from personal contact until testing results are confirmed. We will collaborate with families and patients to find alternative means to stay in contact.
Community Collaboration
Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth hold joint conference calls with key leaders from each organization’s incident command to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The twice-weekly discussions allow both health care facilities to provide a consistent response and alignment on best practices to provide appropriate care for the people of the region.
COVID-19 Hotline
Bryan Health has a dedicated COVID-19 hotline now available. A nurse will answer medical questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please call 402-481-0500 as needed.
Bryan Health ezVisit COVID-19 Online Screening Questionnaire
Bryan Health ezVisit has implemented a free COVID-19 questionnaire based on CDC guidelines for patients concerned they may be at risk of the coronavirus. To access the COVID-19 screening tool, visit bryanhealthezvisit.org or download the Bryan Health ezVisit app. The screening is free. Patients are asked a series of questions, which include information about: Symptoms…Travel history…Exposure to or contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and Risk related to age and chronic conditions.
Once the screening is complete, recommendations are provided with appropriate next steps. In addition, Bryan Health ezVisit is offering complimentary visits for individuals experiencing symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. Enter the promo code COVID19 at the payment screen and the visit will be free.
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
Bryan Health will offer a drive-thru testing location at our Bryan LifePointe Campus where individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 – and have completed a screening – can be tested. The opening of the drive-by testing location will occur as soon as we receive confirmation of delivery of additional test kits.
As a general reminder, patients who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider in advance of in-person care. If that option is not available, please call the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006.
