Bryan Health Officials Anticipate Increase In COVID-19 Cases In The Coming Weeks
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Bryan Health officials on Tuesday said with the rise of COVID-19 cases across Nebraska, they are anticipating an increase in patients with the virus that need hospital care in the next few weeks.
Right now, in Lancaster County, the COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 7.1%, up from the 3.1% last week.
“What our past history has shown us, is when there’s a peak number of positive results, about a month ago, we then had increase hospitalizations that lagged behind that. based on what we’re seeing, I’m not saying it’s going to be a huge spike, but we do expect to see in-patient admissions increase the week of July 13 or the week of July 20,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement for Bryan Health.
Leaders with Bryan Health say the turnaround time right now for those test results is between three to six days because of the testing that’s happening nationally. Bryan leaders continued to stress using face coverings, handwashing, avoiding large crowds and social distancing to prevent further spread of COVID-19, as more businesses reopen.
Dr. Suzanne Vandenhul is a Family Medicine Physician with Bryan Health and said wearing a face covering does not interfere with an individual’s breathing, adding if someone has a health condition that weakens their immune system, not wearing a mask puts them at greater risk.
At Bryan Health, to date, 13,829 people have been tested, of those 1,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 522 pending cases. Bryan Medical Center currently has five COVID-19 patients.