Bryan Health Recognizes Excellence in Service
The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) recognized three Bryan Health staff members on Tuesday for their excellence in service by honoring them with the organization’s prestigious The Caring Kind Award.
Recipients were:
- Kevin Sponsel, pharmacist specialist, Bryan Medical Center
- Rose Kleineweber, patient access receptionist, Crete Area Medical Center
- Alexis Hooker, patient access manager, Merrick Medical Center in Central City
“The Caring Kind Award has truly become a rich tradition for the NHA and our members,” said Laura Redoutey, president, Nebraska Hospital Association. “The recipients demonstrate a level of kindness, caring, dedication and commitment to their patients that goes above and beyond. I look forward to this every year.”
READ MORE: 7th Annual Recycle holiday Lights Drive