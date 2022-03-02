      Weather Alert

Bryan Health Relaxes Visitor Restriction Policy, Masks Still Required

Mar 2, 2022 @ 4:27am

(KFOR NEWS  March 2, 2022)   With declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Bryan Health will return to pre-pandemic visitor guidelines in many areas effective Tuesday, March 1. Surgical masks will continue to be required for adults and children age two and over.

VISITORS:
*  Open to all persons who properly wear a surgical mask
*  Patients, visitors, vendors, tenants and service personnel continue to use public entrances where surgical masks will be distributed to anyone without
*  Discontinue the two visitors per patient, per day limitation
*  Discontinue the one community clergy per patient, per day
*  Discontinue the two-visitor limit for physician office tenants
*  Resume emergency department visitor policy of two visitors per patient
*  Labor & Delivery and Post-Partum patients – visitors can be a significant other or one designated support person, grandparents and newborn siblings; siblings may visit, but cannot stay overnight
*  Valet service at Bryan East Campus will resume on Monday, March 7th between 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

FOR PATIENT SAFETY, SOME RESTRICTIONS WILL CONTINUE:
*  COVID-19: visitors will not be allowed for an individual who has a pending COVID-19 test or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis
*  NICU: parents and guardians only
*  Pediatrics: four adult visitors per patient, per day; this also applies to adult patients on the pediatric unit
*  Mental Health: continue visitation hours as follows:
1)  Youth patients: noon-12:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
2)  Adult patients: 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

MASKING:
*  OSHA requires masks/face coverings be worn by all people in public areas of health care facilities, including:
*  Patients and visitors
*  Providers, employees, students and volunteers
*  Vendors, tenants and any contracted service personnel

For more information, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.

READ MORE:   ACLU Searching For New Director

Connect With Us Listen To Us On