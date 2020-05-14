Bryan Health Teaming Up With Nebraska Community Blood Bank In Calling For More Blood Donations
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–May through August tend to be months where there is a surge in trauma patients at Lincoln area hospitals that need blood. Because of COVID-19, the number of blood donations remains low and there is a need to have extra blood.
So Bryan Health is helping the Nebraska Community Blood Bank in spreading the word to get set up with an appointment to go donate blood.
“Donors can schedule appointments by calling 877-486-9414 or visiting (Nebraska Community Blood Bank) website at ncbb.org,” Bryan’s vice president for advancement Bob Ravenscroft told reporters on Thursday.
Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich says they also plan to expand their elective surgery patient stays from one day to two days, starting next week, and will continue to work with the blood bank and doctors about blood supply needs.
“This is what we can all do to help support these individuals that–one–have been waiting a longtime to have some of these surgeries,” Woodrich added. It would also benefit those people who need emergency procedures, along with having enough blood in supply going further into the trauma season.