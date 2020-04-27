Bryan Health To Send COVID-19 Mobile Lab Back To Crete
John Woodrich (KFOR File Photo)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–Bryan Health officials are planning to send their COVID-19 mobile lab back to Crete on Tuesday afternoon for more people to get tested, Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich announced on Monday.
“We’re working in conjunction with the health department and, have to thank the City of Crete, who’s going to allow us to go to the City Utility Shop,” Woodrich said during Bryan’s daily media briefing. Those who want to be tested are urged to call 402-481-5121 to set up an appointment ahead of time.
Woodrich says 78 people were tested during Friday’s stop at the Crete Medical Center.
“Thirty-three were positive. That’s a 42 percent positive rate,” Woodrich added. Forty-four people had tested negative and one case was still pending.
For now, Bryan Health plans on just being in Crete on Tuesday. Woodrich says they are working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to set up another mobile lab stop in Lincoln soon.